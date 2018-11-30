A few weeks ago, our grandson was able to come home from EIRMC after spending 149 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
What we experienced over the last 149 were some good days and bad days. However, one constant we experienced was the quality of care he received from the doctors and nurses. Particularly, we found the NICU staff were caring, knowledgeable, kind, professional and always helpful.
Thank you EIRMC for creating a quality environment and thank you to all the wonderful nurses and staff that made the difference for Jett. We are fortunate to have these professionals and this facility in our community.
Kathy and Craig Lords
Idaho Falls