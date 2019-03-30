Our Idaho Falls city street crews deserve thanks for the way they dealt with heavy snow this winter. Our main roads were mostly cleared of snow promptly, and even those of us who lived in areas where the snow was a problem enjoyed the heavy equipment that came and cleared out most of the snow along the curbs. It was nice that there was an effort to keep entrances to driveways cleared, sometimes in the middle of the night. It was really appreciated.
Now that we can see the pavement again, the street crews once again face a serious challenge as there is a lot of rough pavement in addition to the many potholes. I have noticed serious work done on South Boulevard, Grandview and Yellowstone, especially where it turns into Northgate Mile. I hope the crews can give some attention to Science Center Drive, especially where it goes under Highway 20. Some of us like to turn left to get back on Highway 10, but the left turn is so rough I'm wondering if I am going to throw my wheels out of balance just ring to enter the highway going west.
I'm curious about some other challenges. You can turn off Pancheri onto Saturn in a nice access, and you can also turn on Saturn from Broadway, but the engineers haven't figured out how to continue Saturn to go all the way through to either Broadway or Pancheri. Can this be fixed?
At any rate, many of us appreciate the work that is being done. Thank you.
Martin Kelly
Idaho Falls