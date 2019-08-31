I suspect those patients paying an over 300 percent increase in cost for common forms of insulin because of price manipulation by drug benefit managers and pharmaceutical companies should also thank Sen. Crapo and his fellow legislators. Please Google this information.
Sen. Crapo apparently benefited to the tune of $284,000 within the last year from pharma. The people that sponsored his fine advertisement in the Tuesday paper, Americans for Tax Reform, were given $730,000 from pharma.
President Trump and the former Health and Human Services Secretary, Mr. Alex Azar, attempted to shed light on this problem but mysteriously once the drug lobbyist met with each, they saw the light of money and withdrew their proposals.
It is nauseating enough that the above happens but to see the full-page advertisement in the paper, as well as TV ads, is too much.
Dr. Paul Brooke
Idaho Falls