Before the election, I saw internet pictures of people putting plywood over store windows in an effort to save their businesses from all the rioting expected if Trump won the election. It, of course, didn’t happen and I congratulate Trump voters. They, like me, may have been disappointed and concerned about our country’s future but didn’t take to the streets destroying property.
The Constitution designates the first Tuesday in November as Election Day. Those out of the country or away from home may request absentee ballots. When I saw that people were voting months early and numerous ballots being mailed out, I felt the election would turn out the way it did. I doubt it will change the outcome, but I encourage the Republicans to use every means possible to check the results. We are told over and over again by the media and others the election was fair. If so, they shouldn’t object.
I worry about the upcoming senatorial election in Georgia. They are already sending out ballots. An editorial in a large eastern paper encouraged Democrats to temporarily move to Georgia so they can vote. We need a Republican Senate to counteract the Bernie Sanders wing of the party. From now on I will question the accuracy of our elections.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton