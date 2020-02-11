Our lieutenant governor wrote a nice article on Defend the Guard legislation. She basically blamed Congress for refusing to follow the Constitution for 75 years of undeclared war. That’s not quite correct. The Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, passed in 1964, authorized President Johnson to use military force. President Nixon cited his powers until Article II of the Constitution. Sound familiar?
Congress gave the executive branch the power for the “war on terror” via the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Terrorists resolution of 2001 and 2002. The issue is Congress, but not because they refuse to follow the Constitution, more that they gave the power to the president and are afraid to take it back. They don’t want to have to vote and be held accountable.
I agree with Janice that we should no longer support undeclared wars. Reps. Simpson and Fulcher just voted down a bill in the house to amend the AUMF, HR 550. Instead of enacting the Defend the Guard, why doesn’t the Idaho Republican Party put pressure on our existing congressional delegation to eliminate the AUMF? If they won’t, then let’s get rid of them for people that will support Idaho and the guard.
Janice is correct, we can’t afford the economic burden nor the human sacrifice. The AUMF has been used for too long. Why should the Idaho Guard be exempt at the expense of another state? I have a different opinion: Make our representatives do their jobs. Why give the president more power, legal or illegal?
K. Martin
Idaho Falls