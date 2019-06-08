The baby kicked 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save I have never heard an expectant mother say, "I felt the fetus kick."David C. KoelschIdaho Falls Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments Angie Dodge archive News Trending Today Wolves are killing pet goats, border collies and llamas near communities Mickelsen’s swamp bad for Idaho GOP Krumenacker makes 'pilgrimage' to Normandy Pool backers picking up petition pace All-Area Girls Track Team Wonder Woman's invisible plane will be on display at Museum of Idaho for Maker Faire Meridian's Dairy Days celebrates 90 years Idaho Falls Police discuss plans for the next five years American Legion Roundup: Bandits take two in Wyoming Rieth, Mary Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.