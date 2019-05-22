I was going to write about the biggest loser. The guy who lost over $1 billion in 10 years, who called paying taxes a sport, who paid taxes only two of the 10 years, who ran a Ponzi scheme more than a business, who used every rich person tax loophole to pay no taxes and who made money greenmailing. Yes, look it up. That person is President Trump.
But what I decided to write about is the biggest loser today — we the people with the tariffs that are getting ready to be implemented. I'm sure glad China is going to pay the extra costs. Oh wait, they don't. You and I pay them through higher prices for goods. If you think business is going to absorb the extra cost of the tariffs I have ocean front to sell you in Idaho.
Our president says that our economy is strong and can handle it. How are you doing money-wise? Did you get a raise when the middle-class tax cuts were implemented? Did you get a larger tax refund? Can you afford a 25 percent cost increase in goods like clothing, electronics or medical? Farmers are going to get hit as bad, if not worse.
Our president said a couple of weeks ago that oil prices were coming down because he picked up the phone and called OPEC. Have you seen gas prices drop in Idaho? So who is the biggest loser now?
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls