My friend recently had her power turned off by the city. Her power bill was due on Oct. 9; her power was shut off the day before, on Oct. 8. She has two small children at home, and they were without power and heat all evening, all night and the next morning.
When she paid her bill on Oct. 9, she was charged an additional $100 for a reconnect fee and a late fee. This does not seem right to me. How can her power be shut off prior to the date the payment is due? I personally know of two people now that this has happened to. I'm sure there are others out there that this has happened to. The city should not be allowed to do this.
L. Keller
Idaho Falls