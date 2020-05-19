Steve Piet rightly stressed in his column that in order to reopen our activities we must continue to practice social distancing and do better about wearing masks and washing hands. He discussed the R-naught factor, the average number of people in a completely susceptible population that an infected person infects. The average value of R for the general population lies somewhere between 2.2 and 2.7, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
R may be used to estimate “herd immunity," which is the protection from infection that occurs when a sufficient percentage of the population has become immune through previous infection or, preferably, vaccination. Herd immunity is what is really needed to completely reopen society. The fraction of the population required to achieve herd immunity is calculated as, 1 - 1/R. So, for an R-value of 2.5, herd immunity is achieved when at least 60% of the population has been infected or vaccinated. With less than 2% of the population having had the disease, we have a long way to go.
How good is the United States doing in the fight against COVID-19? Deaths from the virus in the United States are over 86,000, or approximately 28% of word reported deaths of over 305,000, with both figures undoubtedly underestimated. Considering that the population of the United States is less than 5% of the worlds’, we are not doing so great. As Dr. Kenneth Krell stressed in his recent column, we need a coordinated national response or the situation will not improve.
Glenn McCreery
Idaho Falls