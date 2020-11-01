Representation disparity in the United States due to the Electoral College system has gotten out of hand in recent years. Your vote could be more or less valuable depending on what state you live in. In a more populous state like Texas, which has 36 electoral votes with around 27.7 million people, 750,000 people are represented by just one electoral vote. While in a less populated state like Wyoming, only 192,000 people are represented by one electoral vote. Voting disparity like this only hurts the more populated states, such as California, Texas and Florida, all of which have a wide range of voters and ideologies.
There are many solutions to fix this, like abolishing the Electoral College or letting voters vote for the electors, which are partly biased based on the ratio. The United States is not the only country to use an Electoral College system. We can look to India and Estonia, two very different countries, to see how they operate their elections and maybe adopt some of their policies to make voting in the United States fairer for everyone.
Nathaniel Coble
Idaho Falls