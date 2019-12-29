Professional lobbying groups like My Care, My Choice are spending big these days to head off the threats posed by adoption of a single payer system to the USA’s insurance, advertising, legal and clerical/legal — not actual health care — professions. Their mission is to trick us into believing that we currently can choose any insurance plan and provider we wish and will certainly lose those freedoms if the socialists take over. The sad fact is that one of the special characteristics of the USA’s current, almost fully privatized, system is its lack of choice. In it you typically can’t choose your own doctor, specialist or hospital without risk of incurring huge “out of network” bills. Furthermore, insurance companies often dictate the costs of any drugs that their doctors might give you permission to buy.
Most Americans have very little real choice other than to not seek health care because it’s apt to cost them too much. Their choices are generally limited to picking one of the plans offered by an insurance provider that their employer chooses, all of which have high, higher or ridiculously high deductibles. The only changes that really happen are when your company chooses a different insurer — one that saves it money, out of pocket cost escalation or you choose to find another job.
The tremendous overhead burden imposed by today’s special interest driven health care system doubles its cost and limits the choices of both real providers (doctors, nurses, etc.) and their patients.
Daryl Siemer
Idaho Falls