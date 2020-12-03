The following statement that I received from a friend pretty well sums up the current situation in this country today: “We can have no 50-50 allegiance to this country. Either he (she) is an American all the way, or he(she) is no American at all” — Theodore Roosevelt.
In this perspective, Teddy and our current president are quite similar. Both are from New York. One developed his toughness in the harsh reality of life on the Great Plains, the other, in the push and shove of the free enterprise system. Both are Americans. It is time to separate the grain from the chaff in the choices we make. Like most of their neighboring states, Idahoans are doing pretty well in retrospect. Proud to call this my home.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby