After listening for hours to the recent board meeting concerning opening schools, it is clear I not only should have attended but spoken. I did follow protocol and sent a letter, but my concerns were not addressed.
I listened to person after person get up to present emotional rhetoric designed to sway a decision that should have been made solely on facts. At one point I questioned who was in charge as one member was allowed to speak unfettered, spewing information that wasn’t even COVID-19 related.
The vote the board returned completely disregarded statistical facts and best practice recommendations put forth by medical professionals, the Eastern Idaho Department of Public Health, and our own superintendent, who has more than 30 years of experience in education. The new phase created on the spot during the meeting does not allow for social distancing in our schools and will knowingly put staff, children and families in harm's way. It was not part of the crafted efforts of experts who came up with the three phases during the last few months.
Having a political difference of opinion is one thing, but ignoring science and assuming for “the best” when our health and safety are on the line is pure negligence.
I’m sorry to say that this 30-year expendable school supply is no longer confident in the judgment or ability of this board.
Heidi Guza
Idaho Falls