When I was born in 1934, FDR was our new president. I grew up witnessing him and Harry Truman rescue humanity from disaster. These two Democrats will always be my greatest heroes.
Today the Democratic Party is in the process of total self-destruction. A few weeks ago, Kamala Harris sat in front of public television and tried to get the head of ICE to say it was comparable to the KKK. She said ICE should be eliminated. That is not unlike some lunatic demanding the abolishment of the U.S. Army during WWII. The ungrateful immigrant from Somalia, Ilhan Omar, disgracefully trivialized 9/11 by simply saying "some people did something." Not surprising she is now being investigated for marriage, tax and immigration fraud.
Ocasio-Cortez would eliminate all fossil fuel engines and cows in the next 10 years. That means no more cars, airplanes, milk, butter and steaks. Adam Schiff is so consumed with his hatred of Donald Trump, he can seldom speak without his eyes bulging in rage. The list goes on. The Democratic platform for president next year consists primarily of socialism, open borders and the impeachment of Trump. Is that really what America wants? It is glaringly obvious that far too many Democrats are rapidly approaching the absolute epitome of lunacy.
Trump's accomplishments are too many to list. He is the greatest president we have had since Harry Truman. I'm already starting to celebrate his landslide reelection victory next year.
Stanley Bickel
Ammon