"I have always believed that good public policy is good politics and good public policy is to understand that in the richest country in the history of the world all of our people are entitled to economic, racial, social and environmental justice and that in America we need an economy and a government that works for all of us ... not just wealthy campaign contributors and the 1 percent."
This quote is from Bernie Sanders' speech at the South Carolina Democratic Convention. And there you have it in one sentence — the difference between unfettered capitalism and democratic socialism.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot