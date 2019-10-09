The Oct. 4 article titled “Trump cites support for Medicare, slams Medicare for all” ended touting the “advantages” of Medicare Advantage plans. Unfortunately, the article didn’t include their significant disadvantages. Almost all require copays for physician visits, ambulance service, lab service, radiology, etc. Most have a provider network that may or may not include your current providers. Advantage plans can drop providers without notice. As with all private health insurance, your costs skyrocket if you go out of network.
With Medigap Plans F and G, coverage is identical with one exception: Medigap Plan F covers your deductible, Medigap G doesn’t. No guessing. If your doctor accepts Medicare, you can go to him/her. You don’t need referrals to see specialists. Few doctors refuse Medicare, so your Medigap plan covers associated out-of-pocket costs. Medigap plans have identical coverage at each level regardless of significant premium differences. The cheaper Plan F covers the same as the most expensive Plan F.
Medicare Advantage (officially called Part C) plans are more heavily subsidized by the government and are more profitable to private insurance companies. Their coverage varies greatly, and they, alone, determine what is medically necessary. If you have health problems, you're generally better off with a regular Plan G or F. Your good health may not last forever (and accidents happen).
For more information, you may want to refer to investopedia.com.
Ellie Hampton
Idaho Falls