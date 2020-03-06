Taking up from where I left off in my write-up of Feb. 18 relative to the arctic climate, I’ll condense things as much as possible within the current climatic cycle, or age, we live in. My reference will be the Canadian station, Eureka, a small scientific community at about 78 degrees north latitude in the more recently created territory of Nunavut, formerly part of Canada’s Northwest Territory. Environment Canada rates it as the coldest and driest continuously operated weather station in that nation.
The average annual temperature is -18 Celsius, minus 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit. Annual precipitation (nearly all snow) is 79.1 millimeters (3.11 inches). Compare that to Idaho Falls’ approximately 10 inches annually. Although snow can fall in minute amounts in any summer month.
Now comes the effect of the long summer daylight (sunshine) hours and the nearly four months of relative darkness (or no sun). The result is nocturnal temperatures varying no more than 6 to 8 degrees daily. The lowest July minimum temperature observed during records going back to the 1940s is only 28 degrees Fahrenheit. Seem strange? Once again, the long sunlight hours. Normal summer daytime temperatures range between 55 and 65 degrees, with an all-time record of 70 degrees. The arctic summer is short and intense.
Oddly, according to Wikipedia, the station is regarded as the "garden spot" of the arctic because of its wide variety of flower species. Virtually everything in nature is undergoing a change in varying degrees and over varying periods of time or cycles. Undoubtedly, human activity is having a forcing effect on climate, especially the arctic. Outside of that, in the words of at least one prominent scientist, we have neither the knowledge nor the means of changing climate, without, possibly, initiating circumstances that could be more dangerous than we want. The earth’s atmosphere is a vast and complicated mechanism.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby