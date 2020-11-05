The electoral college is outdated and should be changed. It is outdated for the growing population in the United States. With the past couple of elections winner not being the winner of the popular vote, it means that something should be changed within this current system.
A bigger state, such as California, has a disadvantage unlike a smaller state like Idaho. It takes more voters to change one electoral vote in California rather than Idaho. A smaller state has an easier time to change the electoral vote into one that they would want to have.
There are two state’s that don’t follow the same system that the other states have, which is the winner take all system. The two states are Maine and Nebraska, and they split the votes between their congressional districts. They also include the winner of the popular vote into this as well.
Lola Beason
Idaho Falls