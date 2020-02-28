It seems every day the news provides stark testimony that our climate is warming, threatening our communities and environment. Within the community that expanded our understanding of our world and created the many technical advancements to improve our life in it, there is little doubt. The rapid increase of carbon in our environment is the main culprit.
If passed, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would implement a carbon fee on fossil fuels, such as oil and coal, before the sale of that product. The fee starts low and grows over time. Imported fossil fuels and carbon-intensive products would also pay the carbon fee. All of the proceeds collected are distributed back to the American people, benefiting the lower and middle class.
This bipartisan bill is gaining wide support with 80 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives. Organizations such as the Presbyterian Church – USA, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship are getting behind it. Over 605 businesses, 96 faith groups, 96 local governments, 164 nonprofits and five tribe entities have voiced their support of EICDA.
We simply cannot afford to wait. This bipartisan, revenue-neutral, good for people and the economy bill is the best available solution in today’s political climate. If you agree, we need action now. Please urge your members of Congress to support H.R. 763 — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. For more information please visit energyinnovationact.org. Thank you.
Kirk Peterson
Pocatello