Some years ago, I set up a Facebook page entitled “Idaho’s Faces of Cruelty” and articles, pictures and situations are posted there by folks who want to expose an animal welfare situation or ask for guidance in reporting such. Recently, there have been a couple of posts about our local Yellowstone Bear World that piqued my interest.
Contacting Yellowstone Bear World, I asked what happens to the bear cubs. They can’t keep all the cubs and adults, can they? Well, they assured me that the cubs and bears remain at Bear World for life. But that’s not true I discovered.
Eight three-month-old bear cubs were sent to at least one another facility that I have learned of so far. They were shipped to Greg Woody’s “Woody’s Menagerie” in Illinois according to the ID Dept of AG Veterinary Inspection Certificate. So I dug up some information on Woody's Menagerie.
Woody's Menagerie has been cited for multiple violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act, including failure to provide vet care for injured, sick, dying animals, animals dying from heat stress, failure to provide animals with adequate shelter during bitterly cold winter conditions, filthy living conditions and parasites, malnourishment, small cages and on and on.
The fact sheet notes a five-month lion old could not stand up because the cage was so small; a nine-month-old bear could not walk because the legs would buckle, a bear had a gash that was infected and that bears and lions were sent to slaughter. Bear World, what say you?
Andi Elliott
Hamer