A false premise goes like this: Animals have four legs. Dogs have four legs. Therefore all animals are dogs.
Fact: Hitler did not start the Nazi party nor did he put the word "socialist" in it. The Nazi party was formed in 1919 against the Versailles Treaty. They were nationalists and did not want anyone but German people in their country. They were anti-communist. They were anti-semitic. When Hitler and his band of thugs joined the Nazi party, some of the party members quit.
Was Hitler a socialist? Hardly, if he called anyone who could not work "useless mouths." He was taking steps to eliminate them. It is well known that he had a program of gassing people with disabilities. I visited a small village in Germany. A person there told me that Hitler was sending people with disabilities to the village and asking others to leave. He planned on bombing the village.
I see a plan forming here. Name calling and labeling is going to be the thing to destroy honest debate. "A rose by any other name..." I could call myself a ravishing beauty, but it wouldn't make me one. I could disagree with an ideologue, and it wouldn't make me a communist. Don't fall into that trap.
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls