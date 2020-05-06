The right to assemble was enshrined in the Constitution for very good reasons based on the experience of the Founding Fathers. It is with great foresight that they also enshrined the Ninth Amendment:
“The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
The right for me to swing my fist ends where your nose begins. Rights, both those enumerated in the Constitution and those protected by the Ninth Amendment, frequently come into tension and is the reason why these rights are not absolute. I have a right to shout “fire.” People in a crowded theater have the right to not be recklessly endangered by me shouting “fire” in the said theater.
Under ordinary conditions, the risk to liberty caused by the restriction of assembly is more important than the risk to public safety caused by increased disease transmission: the endemic diseases (colds, flus) are minor and the hospitals operating normally. COVID-19 is unusually infectious, unusually lethal and has stressed hospitals to their limits.
Large-scale assembly in these extraordinary conditions poses extraordinary threats to public safety. The sooner we can bring COVID-19 under control, the sooner the scales tip back to favoring the right to assembly as a vital safeguard of liberty. Both the First and the Ninth Amendments are crucially important, and it is my hope that many can be reminded of these nuances in the Constitution that are so crucial to liberty and safety.
Jacob Litman
Idaho Falls