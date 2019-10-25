I feel the House needs to have a formal vote on their impeachment inquiry. The voters need to know where their representatives definitely stand on this issue. Such a vote may result in the White House being more willing to cooperate. Since the threat of impeachment started before Trump was elected, I have not taken it seriously.
Any impeachable offenses his enemies may come up with take second place to the real issues. Trump's enemies have not accepted his election. It has become a political issue with intense dislike and hatred. Trump seems to have an uncanny ability to push their buttons and say and do things that throw fuel on their fury and apparently makes their lives miserable.
It shows weakness for a person to allow another human being to make them feel that way. Trump is wise keeping his enemies busy with investigations. It keeps him in the limelight. Negative publicity is better than none. It's sad but interesting to watch all the drama. It's been my observation that most people really don't care. They are too busy with their lives, lifestyle and jobs. The best way to get attention is for the economy to change for the worse.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton