Whatever your viewpoint on the impeachment of the 45th president of the U.S., one thing should be of interest to all of us. The trial in the Senate must be as fair and impartial as each senator promises under oath to the following, "I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God."
Unfortunately, there have already been open declarations by senators, most notably McConnell and Graham, that don't just call into question their impartiality but openly declare their bias. Denying the oath they are about to take is beyond partisanship. It is an open subversion of our Constitution, the institution of the Senate and ultimately our individual freedoms.
For that reason, each senator must fulfill their oath of office. The witnesses and documents required to determine the truth must be seen and heard in the Senate impeachment trial. If this isn't accomplished, the trial will be nothing but a sham that will debase the Senate and irreparably damage our republic. Over 70 percent of Americans want to see the additional evidence. While the Republican Party, through Senate Majority Leader McConnell, may have the power to stop the nation from seeking the truth, they will ultimately have to reckon with denying the nation fair and impartial justice with far-reaching consequences.
B.A. Barna
Idaho Falls