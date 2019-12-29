When it comes to religion and politics, there is a wide range of opinions. The free press allows people to express those opinions on the opinion page. It is now possible to go online and find information to back up these myriads of opinions.
There are those who feel so right about everything that any opinion that varies from what they believe they consider lies and propaganda and condemn the press for publishing such. One candidate for president at a political rally recently called a person a damn liar for saying something about his activities in Ukraine. I find this rude.
I invite anyone to go online to YouTube video entitled "Joe Biden Speaks At The Council On Foreign Relations About US Policy And Russia Interference." If you fast forward to 52:15, Mr. Biden talks about his activities in Ukraine while vice president. It is interesting. We do have the right to express our feelings and opinions, whether true or not.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton