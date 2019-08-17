I grew up with family and friends on both sides of the fence. When I started to pay attention to politics, I decided to be independent. The left has gone so far off the rails they have pushed me to the right. It is impossible to talk to people about issues. It is like beating a dead donkey. Most disturbing to me right now is the left saying they want our guns. Are they stupid? Drugs are illegal, right? Thank God, because no one is getting them. This will stop mass shootings of late? Take guns from law-abiding citizens? You think this is a fix? Homemade bombs, knives, fists, rope and poison kill. People who want guns will still get them. Just like drugs. Everything is available for a price. The amendments have worked for this country. They were written by very wise men. Try getting the guns from American people and see what happens.
R. Chase
Idaho Falls