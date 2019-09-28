Since the beginning of this nation, there have been presidents both Republican and Democrat. I have never been so disgusted in my life. All the taxpayer money and time wasted by the Democrats trying to unseat a president. If they had put as much effort into doing their jobs, how much could they have accomplished? We don't always get our way for who gets elected.
I have never seen so many tantrums, disrespect and trash-talking of an elected president. We had Clinton for two terms and Obama for two terms. I never wrote one hateful letter. It does not matter how much Trump accomplishes, (and he has accomplished), the left will never stop crying, never give any credit. Shame on all of the left who have done this. I will always remember when Obama got elected — our CEO at an employee meeting said: "I did not vote for him but he is now our president. Let's wish him success and hope he does well for our country." Maybe the left could show some integrity and be as gracious when your choice does not get elected.
R Chase
Idaho Falls