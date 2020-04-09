There are various actions our governments can accomplish to help protect us against the coronavirus. But our governments are not taking action or have taken it too slowly.
People need to take action personally to protect themselves and, thereby, others. Some actions we can take include washing hands and face with soap and water frequently and as soon as entering our own homes plus after touching any possibly-infected surface, disinfecting surfaces we touch, staying six feet or more away from other people (for aerosol particles with virus, it can be up to about 33 feet = 10 meters), using a mask and goggles when in public, etc.
On 4 April, The Guardian published an article by Jeremy Howard providing evidence supporting the use of face masks to counter viruses. To me a bit of key evidence is that the countries that countered the coronavirus effectively from near the start used face masks then. The CDC tells us how to make a face mask on their website. Our daughter-in-law kindly pointed out that the Washington Post also has useful guidance on making a face mask.
Do not wait for the president, governor or mayor to issue an order. If you want to protect your family and yourself, start today (if you have not already).
D. M. McEligot
Idaho Falls