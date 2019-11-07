OK class, let's discuss the meaning of quid pro quo: a favor or advantage granted or expected in return for something. Can anyone think of any examples? How about these to start: any monies donated by an individual or corporate entity to a politician's war chest or any country offering foreign aids to another county in the form of cash.
Next time we will put names to the faces, to the givers and takers. In the meantime, can I get a volunteer to scratch that itch in the center of my back?
Roger Clapp
Idaho Falls