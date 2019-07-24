Doyle Beck of the so-called Idaho Freedom Caucus wasted a lot of space in the paper the other day trying to explain the morals of the modern Republican Party. All that needed to be said was that people should go online and read Trump's latest tweets and then check on which side of the hundreds of lawsuits Trump and the Idaho Freedom Caucus are on. Also, you can see the way Idaho's senators react to Trump's tweets as they bow in front of him.
Enough said on the morals of the modern Republican party.
Steve Crumley
Idaho Falls