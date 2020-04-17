On April 5 I made one of my occasional winter visits to the former Bear Gulch Ski Area for a little r-and-r. I didn’t do much planning and didn’t take any of my equipment with me. Shanks mare. I should have taken ski poles, as they would have provided better balance in the soft, snowmobile-packed snow.
Nevertheless, I managed to get a good workout on the hill leading toward the two Mesa Falls areas. Although a cross-country skier passed me on the way uphill, he was no closer than 10 feet, and we didn’t have any exchange. Aside from that, I was in self-imposed “outdoor distancing” within, at least, 10 square kilometers the whole afternoon. The fresh air was a real pickup. On the way back, I broke into jog on the downhill, which is a good workout under such conditions, particularly for this child.
Back in the parking lot, getting back my breath, in the distance I noticed a group of eight young people walking down the hill in a tight group, about two to four feet apart. Normal, I thought. They’re young. Nonetheless, — it more or less left my mind. That is, until they arrived at their car about 30 feet from me and piled in. That’s when it all came together. In all likelihood, college students on a lark, undoubtedly unconcerned with social distancing.
It took me back to younger days on ski excursions into Michigan’s upper peninsula. Big snow country. Remote. Subdued ice age sculpture. I didn’t say anything to them (I’m reticent, a matter of development). We are fortunate to have such a wealth of opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors. It is good for the body, mind and soul. A release from more redundant elements of everyday life.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby