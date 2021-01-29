During the Idaho House debate on ending COVID-19 restrictions, I was greatly relieved to find out from Rep. Heather Scott that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, that we are “nowhere close to a pandemic” and “ that the “sick emergency is over.” It was heartening to hear Rep. Barbara Ehardt tell of “tears of joy flowing” at a girls’ basketball game since spectators were allowed.
If it weren’t for our legislative members like Scott and Ehardt, I might have thought those were not tears of joy from the family of my patient who died this a.m., suffocating, alone, with only nurses and therapists to comfort him, or the woman in her 50’s I intubated yesterday, desperately trying to hold onto life, proned on her belly, paralyzed, in a losing race to hope her oxygen levels improve before her organs shut down. And it’s doubtful those are tears of joy from the twenty COVID-19 patients on the ward living with the fear of worsening, struggling to breathe, the terror in their eyes when we round each morning, knowing they could be next to require the intensive care unit and a ventilator.
Obviously, the pandemic is not over. We all know we are in a critical time, with a race to get our population vaccinated before more virulent strains once again increase cases, trying desperately to get our schools open before more harm is done to our children, knowing the vigilance we have shown thus far is saving lives and protecting our vulnerable citizens.
We cannot yet relax the common sacrifices we have made as a state, and we must stay the course a little longer. The lies spread by legislators cannot change this important fact.
Kenneth Krell
Idaho Falls