I must respond to Sen. Crapo’s editorial regarding the Postal Service. Senator, you should know better. Your letter just repeated President Trump’s false narrative.
1) The Postal Service has not lost $78 billion over the last 13 years, Congress took it from them. (Approximately $76 billion for pre-funding retiree health benefits and $2 billion allowing the price of postage to go down 2 cents for the first time in history).
2) What good is the $10 billion loan if they refuse to release the funds? The Postal Service has continued to serve during the pandemic despite the challenges and increased costs. They deserve your support by joining with other co-sponsors in repealing pre-funding and by pushing for additional funding, as has been provided to many other businesses during this time.
The Postal Service could use some reform (fewer managers would be a good place to start) but not constant bashing and attempts to dismantle it. Republicans need to stand up and speak out when the president is wrong, otherwise, it will come back to haunt them.
Ron Grover
Iona