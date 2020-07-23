I stopped paying attention to the newspaper for a while. I couldn’t handle reading Jim Jones and Trina Pettingill’s incessant Trump bashings. I couldn’t handle reading about how the Idaho Freedom Foundation could control who we should vote for. I couldn’t handle clueless people droning on and on about the virus and virtues of mask-wearing. Yes, I took a break and visited with my friends on Facebook, did some trolling, and studied news online and social media.
I learned why people like social media. Everyone has a voice and an opinion, nobody has to be logical or be able to explain how anything works. Nobody is being held accountable. Sound familiar? Too many of my friends support socialistic ideals and believe in rewriting history. They don’t realize their precious social media and their freedom of speech is quickly evaporating.
I don’t really care who wears masks or not, that choice may be one of our last freedoms. There is a virus looming that is much worse.
Steven Dahms
Idaho Falls