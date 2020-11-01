In our system, having political parties strengthens democratic elections in the American government. Political parties do this by unifying voter voices. According to the Pew Research Center, “38% of registered voters said they think of themselves as Democrats, 25% as Republicans, and 37% as independents" as of 2019. So, as we see here there are three distinct categories instead of the opposing option of many different groups, each divided by their own specific opinions on each political topic. With the use of political parties, we create a society with separate, defined voices.
Parties also facilitate the collective representation of individual interests. The parties provide a format that allows these people to combine into a more cohesive group. Although some people argue that political parties were never intended by the creators of the Constitution, they are now a part of our society and help the people of this country find their political stance.
Hailey Jones
Idaho Falls