We are approaching 100,000 Americans dead from COVID-19. That’s a tragedy. The huge question is whether or not proper precautions could have appreciably lowered that number. With just over 93,000 Americans dead out of a population of some 328,000,000 people, that means that one of every 3,500 Americans has died — one out of 3,500. South Korea has a population of some 52,000,000 people. A total of 263 South Koreans have died from COVID-19 — only 263. That’s one out of every 197,000 people.
How is this possible? The United States has had 56 times more deaths per capita than South Korea. Again, how is this possible? We all know that there is only one answer to that question. That answer is simple. South Korea took fast and effective measures to control the virus and the United States did not. South Korea had firm, decisive leadership. The United States did not. The United States had Donald Trump. South Korea did not.
Between now and the presidential election Mr. Trump will crow about how well he handled this pandemic, when the fact is that he totally bungled it, costing thousands of Americans their lives. But the really sad part of this story is that millions of Americans will buy his lies and vote for him again.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot