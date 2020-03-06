Partisanship must be set aside and Congress must act together to protect the American vote from foreign interference. The nation’s intelligence community has determined that Russia is taking steps to interfere in the coming elections. Once these Russians hack their way into our system they will be almost impossible to remove, like any invasive species. They will throw their allegiance to the party that suits them best at the time and have no care for what is best for America. These hackers are waging war on the country and our elected representatives have sworn an oath to defend it from all enemies. It is time to set aside differences and seriously deal with the attack on our self-governance.
Mitch McConnell only released $250 million of the $600 million Congress approved for election security. He said that was sufficient. Moscow Mitch better spend the rest of that $600 million and then some. After all, Trump is spending billions to construct a wall to keep people out for what he claims is national security, and McConnell is going to allow foreign invaders, in the form of Russian hackers, to waltz in the back door and sabotage our elections? Use the money to upgrade voting machines that create a paper ballot. Do what needs to be done to detect and minimize foreign hackers' influence on social media.
Every congressman took an oath to defend the nation from foreign enemies. Rise above party and protect the vote.
Count Webb
