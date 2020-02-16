“Actions are seeds of fate. Seeds grow into destiny.” — Harry Truman
With this simplified acquittal, our senators failed to do the job they were elected to do. Despite 73 percent of Americans wanting to see the evidence and hear from witnesses, our senators delighted in telling us, “No, get over it.” Americans (and I’m referring to Democrats, Republicans and independents together) were seeking to have this impeachment settled once and for all, with no doubt. As usual, our elected officials made another mess and walked away from the stench smiling. The Senate has displayed to the world the ignorance and incompetence that governs our country.
If an employee performed their job as poorly as our senators just performed theirs, that employee would be terminated. If we terminate a senator, the greatest concern would be collecting restitution for the trust they betrayed. Now might be the right time to officially prepare two books of law; one for the common citizen and the second designed for the rich, famous and politically connected.
If George Washington’s army had the moral character displayed by our elected officials, the Constitution would have been hanging in an outhouse. I hope the Senate is proud of their lack of leadership. I’m not.
“Civilizations do not give out; they give in. In a society where anything goes, eventually everything will.” John Underwood
Robert Kast
Idaho Falls