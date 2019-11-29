In response to the letter by James David Nov. 19 regarding the Soup Kitchen, we thank him for the 14 years that he has been a volunteer and assure the community that every effort is being made to keep up with the demands of serving an average of 125 people per day, 47,000 meals per year to date and 53,000 meals in 2018.
Occasionally supplies are unavailable from our normal suppliers, so the Community Food Basket looks for other sources or grants to offset the cost of purchasing. They have done an exemplary job of providing a wide variety of food options and are always willing to deliver needed supplies from the warehouse our two agencies share.
All money donated to the Soup Kitchen is used for that program alone, and we do not share donated money. What our agencies do share is the mission of feeding people in our community and fighting food insecurity.
Over the last two years, the Soup Kitchen has only had to close once. Unfortunately, a volunteer team failed to show up last minute during the Boy Scout Food Drive, and there was nothing that could be done.
The Soup Kitchen is always in need of donations in order to keep serving our community and partnering with the Community Food Basket stretches donor dollars farther than what we can do on our own. We believe they are valued partners and passionately committed to our mission.
The Soup Kitchen 2019 board of directors and A. Buchan
Idaho Falls