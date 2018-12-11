Douglas Sonnenberg asks if the earth is warming due to the normal cycling of the sun or due to human activities.
Solar energy output varies over an eleven-year cycle, which has a small effect on global temperature variation (less than 0.1 degrees). This variation averages out over long time periods. Average solar energy output, as measured with great accuracy by satellites, has actually decreased slightly over the past forty years, during which average global temperature has increased by almost 0.7 degrees Celsius. If the sun's energy output is decreasing while the Earth is warming, then the sun can't be responsible for the warming.
If changing solar output is driving warming, then the whole atmosphere will warm due to the additional incoming solar radiation. In contrast, if greenhouse gases are responsible for warming, then the lowest layer of the atmosphere – the troposphere – and the earth’s surface will warm, while the upper atmosphere will cool as CO2 and other greenhouse gases trap heat in the troposphere. This is exactly what is observed in satellite measurements. The stratosphere has cooled by approximately 1 degree since 1980, although part of this cooling is due to depletion of ozone by human emissions of refrigerants.
When solar energy output, volcanoes, cosmic rays and other naturally occurring sources are examined and eliminated as the major cause of global warming, we are left with the inescapable conclusion that humans dumping 38 billion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere every year is the major cause.
Glenn McCreery
Idaho Falls