Some of us are old enough to remember the Three Stooges — Moe, Larry and Curly. Even more of us remember the three stooges that got us into the Iraq and Afghanistan war — Bush, Cheney and Rumsfeld.
We are now witnessing a new set of three stooges trying to get us into a war with Iran — Trump, Bolton and Pompeo. Both Bolton and Pompeo have wanted the U.S. to go to war against Iran for years, and they have been quite outspoken about it.
Even the British are saying that nothing has really changed, so what is really going on? We all know how truthful this administration is, so how can we believe any of the talk about Iran's hostile behavior? Now we hear about all of Iran's efforts to ramp up their military. Wouldn't you with the talk and actions coming from the U.S.? Is this the next crisis like the Cuban Missile Crisis?
I'm really concerned that the administration doesn't have the cool heads to keep this from escalating. President Trump keeps saying to Iran, "Call me." Why doesn't he just pick up the phone and call them? I know that is beneath him, so I guess going to war for the third time in the Middle East is better.
God help us.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls