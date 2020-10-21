Trump has stated that he has produced our best economy ever. As usual, not quite true — the economy was better under Bill Clinton. That economy even produced a balanced budget. But the economy did seem to be doing well under Trump up until the pandemic. So how did this happen?
First, he started with the great economy left by the Obama administration. Then, Congress passed massive tax cuts for corporations and rich investors. These tax breaks did stimulate the stock market — which Trump uses to measure his greatness.
During the Trump administration, deficit spending has been used to boost the economy. His verbal attacks on the Fed chairman seem to have helped lower interest rates to all-time lows, again boosting the stock market. Doing away with environmental regulations and denying climate change also gave a temporary boost to corporate profits and the stock market.
So, a lot of this economy’s success under Trump was due to money borrowed from this country’s future. This should not be a surprise. Trump has lived his whole life spending borrowed or inherited money. First money from his dad, then from American big banks. Then after the bankruptcies from foreign (?) sources. Now he is lavishly spending our Treasury’s money, passing out checks and big grants, and always trying to take personal credit for giving away the Treasury’s money.
How big was our deficit under Trump even before the pandemic? Where did he borrow the $400 plus million he personally owes? Republicans do not want you to know.
Rich Hentzen
Idaho Falls