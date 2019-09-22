Now that the dust in the arena has settled, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of the people and businesses that supported the 2019 Ultimate Bull Riding Battle at Sandy Downs. Our sponsors' commitment and generosity helped us provide a fun and exciting event for our community.
Those who contributed merchandise, delicious food and those who volunteered their time and hard work clearly made this year's event a great success.
Because of all of these people, we were able to give back to our fine community with a donation to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.
A huge thank you to everyone, and we look forward to seeing you again next year.
A rising tide lifts all boats and we are lifted with gratitude.
Dustin and Georgia Young, and Brent Johnson
Ammon