We hear a lot about eliminating the Electoral College and only having the popular vote to elect the president. Here’s the main reason our founding fathers could even agree on our Constitution and have a United States of America:
Large states wanted only one house of Congress and the votes proportional to the population. Smaller states wanted every state to have the same number of votes. They were at loggerheads and not likely to accept the views of the other side.
The Great Compromise of 1787 gave larger states representation in the lower house according to population, and the smaller states attained equal representation in the upper house.
Thus Idaho and Wyoming are not completely left out in the cold. Without the compromise, New York and California would run the country.
Glen Howard
Idaho Falls