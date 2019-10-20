Privatization of the U.S. Postal Service would result in higher rates and reduced services to the people of America, especially in Idaho. The Postal Service operates on a nonprofit basis, serving everyone no matter where they live or work. Congress must act quickly to abolish the unreasonable and burdensome pre-funding congressional mandate to pre-fund retirees health benefits 75 years into the future, at $5.4 billion a year.
Let’s work together to preserve a public Postal Service that will benefit us all.
John Paige
Pocatello