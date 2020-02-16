I appreciated the recent article by Bob Ziel. It was well written and made sense. I don't read columns written by Mr. Adler and Jim Jones anymore, as they are repetitions of their bias against Trump. I didn't take Trump seriously during the primaries and voted for a different candidate. I am now grateful he is our president. I admire his strength. I doubt any of the other candidates could have been strong enough to endure what the deep state, the press and the Democrats have tried to do to him.
I very much disagree with Trump on one issue. We should have just withdrawn from the North American Free Trade Agreement. Instead, with Trump's blessing, it has been replaced with something worse. The new free trade agreement will lead to a North American Union governed by an unelected bureaucracy from the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Our two senators feel it will help the farmers. Is losing our independence worth it? It raised a red flag in my mind when Pelosi and the Democrats in the House favored the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Britain is now struggling to regain its independence. I doubt Trump and our two senators have even read the 2,000 plus pages of the agreement.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton