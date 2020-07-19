I believe that we have a very stupid viral strain in COVID-19. Consider the following:
— The virus does not respect the U.S. Constitution and its guaranteed freedoms.
— The virus does not know the awesome majesty of our politicians.
As a result, the virus is indiscriminately infecting people, including those who assert their rights.
When our politicians declare that we have a right to enjoy the freedoms of the Constitution, or that there is nothing to be concerned about or that the whole thing is a hoax, the virus should recognize the power and authority of their pronouncements and should go away.
We want the government off our backs. Do we want it back on our backs by demanding central leadership to fight this virus? It is entirely appropriate that each state (or better, city or municipality or household) should make its own decisions on what to do. That is our right.
I feel that education and further study are the answer to all of this.
Hence I suggest the following steps to set matters right:
— Give the virus lessons on the U.S. Constitution.
— Educate the virus to understand the power of our politicians.
— Immediately appoint a commission.
Some may object that the infection is spread by RNA particles, pieces of genetic material that are not even alive but require a host cell to replicate and hence infect indiscriminately. Such negative thinking.
Daniel Devasirvatham
Idaho Falls