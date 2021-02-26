The Idaho Fish and Game Commission and the Idaho Legislature are engaged in a war on wolves that goes beyond reason.
And now in setting the new hunting and trapping regulations, the commission proposes to intensify their already draconian treatment of wolves. For example, they propose to make the wolf hunting season 12 months long statewide. They also propose allowing snaring in the hunting units that border Yellowstone National Park. And they want to allow trapping and snaring in Blaine County, where they are currently not allowed.
Lethal trapping, including snaring, is a cruel and barbaric practice. There would seem to be enough suffering in the world without humans causing more of it for no good reason.
Jerry Jayne
Idaho Falls