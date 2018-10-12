"The worth of souls is great," according to Doctrine and Covenants 18:10. How great? I recall reading an article where a family discussed this principle one evening. They came to the conclusion that the price of anything is "what someone will pay for it." Though this parable has obvious religious overtones and themes, I believe it also applies in practical and moral settings. I find it impossible to separate my religious beliefs from my politics. I believe, politically as well as religiously, in being generous. I believe the body and the soul are intertwined. If one is unhealthy and wanting, the other is hurting as well.
In this light, I urge you to join me in voting Yes on Prop. 2 at the upcoming November ballot to expand medical coverage to those unable to meet those needs alone. The worth of a soul is what you are willing to pay for it.
Could someone occasionally abuse this coverage? Absolutely. However, the majority of recipients are doing their level best, often working multiple jobs yet still unable to meet the basic needs of those depending on them. They deserve the benefit of the doubt that they will not become lazy or entitled, but healthy, contributing members of their families and society. When the line is drawn in the sand, I want to stand on the side of generosity and believing that people are inherently good and deserve our help. The worth of a soul is great.
Katherine Holyoak
Rexburg