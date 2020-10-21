November is coming up soon and with it one of the most divisive elections our country has seen. 2016 split the nation in two, and 2020 is proving to be the final nail in the bipartisan coffin. It’s intimidating to speak your voice or take a stance because we may not want backlash or to be seen as naive. However, it is more important than ever to take a stance and vote, especially for the younger generation.
It’s your voice that matters most right now, because you’re going to be the one trying to survive in the world to come, and you’re going to have to lead it after your parents are gone. It may seem hopeless, but hear me out: It only takes one snowflake to start a snowball rolling down the hill towards inevitable change. What may seem inconsequential now may prove to be the turning point in how our nation is run and how we the people will overcome.
If you’re old enough, I implore you to set aside time to vote, whether it be through mail-in ballots (which are safe and valid despite what some might say) or standing in line to cast your vote. If you’re not old enough, stay updated on the State of the States, be active in your political community and stay informed. Democrats or Republicans, red or blue, we all live under the same roof. Might as well try to make it better for each other, rather than tear it down.
Sam Droegemueller
Idaho Falls